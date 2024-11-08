The Tumbling Paddies confirm Slieve Russell date

THE Tumbling Paddies has said they’re “super excited” to be returning to the Slieve Russell Hotel early next year after they confirmed that they’ll be taking centre stage at the Ballyconnell venue.

The six-man band, who’ve established themselves as one of the hottest properties on the local music scene, recently confirmed tickets are on sale for the Slieve Russell Hotel on February 27.

“We’re super excited and really looking forward to our concert at the Slieve Russell next year. We have always received great support and we can’t wait for it,” said John McCann from the band.

The Tumbling Paddies have enjoyed an action-packed 2024 and they’re now looking forward to turning their attention to next year, which includes their much-anticipated tour of Australia.

With shows in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, percussionist with The Tumbling Paddies, John McCann, said the band’s looking forward to the tour.

“We’re really looking forward to the Australian tour. We’re super excited,” the Coa man said.

“We have always enjoyed our experiences in Australia and we have received great support from our fans and Irish people there and we’re looking forward to heading there again next year.”

Fans of the Fermanagh band are also eagerly awaiting confirmation of new music in time for Christmas after the group released a hint on social media that something could be in the works.

Earlier this year, The Tumbling Paddies released their new song ‘The Single Life’.

The new track has gone down a treat with the band’s fans, with over 50,000 plays on Spotify.

“We’re delighted with the success of the song. It has gone down really well so far,” said the band.

The Slieve Russell Hotel was recently bought over by Melbourne-based construction company, The Brady Group, owned by Cavan-man for what’s believed to be just shy of €35 million.