Singer Sinéad Quinn stars at Irvinestown concert

FORMER ‘Fame Academy’ runner-up Sinéad Quinn returned to her hometown of Irvinestown this week for a special concert which celebrated 40 years of the popular Bawnacre Centre.

The much-loved talent was confirmed as the main act at the gala concert last night (Tuesday) at the Bawnacre Centre, with well-known Country music star John Glenn also performing on stage.

A number of local acts including Coa’s Eleanor Farry, Robert Pearson, Georgia McCusker and Erin Keane all also performed on the night which celebrated 40 years of the Bawnacre Centre.

Sinéad, who now lives in England, burst onto the music scene after she finished runner-up in the popular ‘Fame Academy’ in 2002, presented by husband and wife, Patrick Kielty and Cat Deely.

The Irvinestown singer won 2.5 million of the 6.5 million votes cast in the finale to finish second , with her debut single ‘I Can’t Break Down’ reaching number two on the UK charts in 2003.

Her appearance on ‘Fame Academy’ pushed the local singer into the unknown world of music.

“Looking back I have only fond memories of it all, but there was no real aftercare as such. Suddenly everyone knew me,” she previously told the Herald.

“There was no real help in how to deal with it. I had no idea about dealing with the media, for example.”

The mother-of-three recalls her appearance on ‘Fame Academy’ with much fondness.

“I was doing the school run the other day and was explaining to my kids about being in Fame Academy. Seeing the excitement on their faces put it all in a new perspective,” she said.

