Singer Samantha confirms Tempo gig

FERMANAGH musician and singer Samantha Breslin is set to mark her return to live music with a special gig at her hometown of Tempo this weekend, where she’ll collaborate with a local star.

The award-winning Country music singer confirmed that she’s going to be headlining a gig at the Milltown Manor pup in Tempo on Saturday, alongside Enniskillen singer Ciarán Carson.

It marks a return to live music for the Lisnaskea singer who recently took centre stage at the hugely popular ‘Cowboys and Heroes’ festival in Drumcoura City in Leitrim, in front of hundreds of people.

The mother-of-one burst onto the Country music scene away back in 2021 when she launched her debut single ‘Get Along Home Cindy’ which soared through the Irish music charts.

She’s built on her recent success by recording new single ‘It’s Goodbye and so Long to you’, to the delight of her ever-growing fan base.

“I heard the song ‘Get Along Home Cindy’ in the movie ‘Rio Bravo’ and I fell in love with it,” the talented singer told the Herald.

“I thought it was very catchy and it wasn’t very well known which was even a bigger bonus. I was absolutely delighted with the outcome.

“I was completely overwhelmed about the support I had behind me, it was unreal.

“I just want to say a massive thank you to all who purchased and downloaded my single, it has meant the absolute world to me,” Ms Breslin added.

