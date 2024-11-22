+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeSportFirst Irish Elite win for Fermanagh in 51 years
CHAMPION... Rhys Owens celebrates winning the 60kg Lightweight National Elite Championship title at the National Stadium, Dublin. Picture:  INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

First Irish Elite win for Fermanagh in 51 years

Posted: 10:44 am November 22, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Enniskillen boxer Rhys Owens said his phone has been “blowing up” since Friday night as messages of congratulations poured in following his National Elite 60kg Lightweight title win at the National Stadium.

Owens beat two of the favourites to lift the title, making it all the “sweeter” for the Fermanagh fighter.

It’s been a long road to the top for Owens who took up the sport at the age of 10, at Enniskillen Boxing Club. After three years in the sport he opted out for a couple, before pulling on the gloves again at 15.

Posted: 10:44 am November 22, 2024
