Fermanagh band ‘Full Moon Fever’ eyeing Euro gigs

ONE of Fermanagh’s top music bands has confirmed they’re keen to “push more into European festivals” as they continue to headline and sell out some of the top venues across the country.

Four-man band ‘Full Moon Fever’ is one of Ireland’s top rock bands and they’ve been on the road for a number of years, earning a good reputation for their strong vocal and music performances.

The band which includes members Ciaran Carson, Ronan Curran, Shay Wilson and Paul Gallagher have recently expanded their music, headlining big gigs across the European stage.

“2024 has been very successful for us not only gigging the length and breadth of Ireland but we also ventured into UK and Germany headlining festivals over the summer,” Ciaran Carson said.

“We recently headlined The Quays Galway and Strangford Outdoor Festival both with full sell out crowds over the last month.

“We are in talks with promoters to push more into European festivals with some dates already confirmed which we are really excited about,” added the band’s vocalist and guitar player.

‘Full Moon Fever’ performs a wide range of 80s rock music and they’re a popular band at many private functions, including weddings and parties, as well as they’re many concerts and gigs.

Speaking ahead of their much-anticipated New Year’s Eve (December 31) gig at ‘The Quay’s Bar’ in Galway, the Fermanagh band says they’re keen to build on their popularity across the country.

“We as a band continue to raise the bar by improving the show with lighting and effects and invest for the future,” ‘Full Moon Fever’s’ Ciaran Carson told the Herald.

“We also hold the flag high for Fermanagh musicians wherever we travel promoting our local talent too and help encourage their music careers as well.”