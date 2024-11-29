Fermanagh stars unite for Christmas Hooley

EXCITEMENT is building in Donagh and throughout the county as some of Fermanagh’s top music stars and Country talents are set to unite and collaborate for a special festive gig.

All-Ireland Fleadh champion Patrick Treacy is set to headline the ‘Christmas Hooley’ which is expected to be a sell-out, when it hits the St Patrick’s GFC clubhouse on Sunday, December 15.

The Donagh man will be joined on stage by Tempo’s Samantha Breslin, whose burst onto the Country music scene and has gained a wide-ranging audience and following on social media.

Derrygonnelly’s Karl Kirkpatrick, pictured below, who competed in the recent series of TG4’s ‘Glór Tíre’, has also been confirmed as one of the performers at the much-anticipated gig in the Donagh clubhouse.

Enniskillen’s Sean Corrigan will also perform, alongside Pettigo man Paul Kelly and well-known BBC Radio Ulster host Hugo Duncan in what’s expected to be a night to remember next month.

It has been a fairytale year for Treacy, a talented banjo player, who captured the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann title after 14 years of competing at the top level in Irish traditional music.

The Donagh man recently teased his fans to expect big things in 205 after he revealed that he’s been working on producing some new music, to add to his already strong repertoire of songs.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition