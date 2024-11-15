Fermanagh drama groups excelling on stage

A NUMBER of local actors and actresses have won some top awards as two breakaway groups from Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts continue to make their mark on stage.

Ciara O’Flanagan’s Fermanagh School of Music and Performing Arts group recently made the decision to divide its cast into two separate sections, Devenish Drama and Erne Drama.

The Devenish Drama Group, presenting the play ‘Even Numbers’, claimed first place at a ceremony in Letterkenny and second in Castleblaney, with Katie Chapman winning two awards.

Erne Drama Group also won some top gongs, finishing third in the Letterkenny competition, while the cast of Scarlett Murphy and Eddie Elliott also claimed respective awards for the new drama.

Founder of the Fermanagh drama group, Ciara O’Flanagan, was pleased with the success.

“Give them the opportunity of the stage, and let them shine. I’ve never let anyone, or anything, get in my way of striving to give young people their chance to excel,” Ms O’Flanagan told the Herald.

“I had a vision of what I wanted to provide for young people in Fermanagh, when I moved home eight years ago, and I’ve came up against numerous barricades along the way.

“Nothing and no-one was ever going to stop me from moving forward,” added the drama teacher.

The Fermanagh drama group have been showcasing their talents on stage recently, taking centre stage in the prestigious One Act Drama Circuit which celebrates the best in the local industry.

One of the leading actresses, Amy Hughes, feels the experience has helped the local group.

“I’m really excited to be part of the One Act Drama Circuit. It’s been an a great opportunity to witness talent from across Ireland and to get expert critique on our own work,” Ms Hughes said.

It has been a busy time for the two groups and they’ve a number of exciting shows coming up.

The Devenish Drama Group is scheduled to perform at Carrigallen on Saturday (November 16), while the Erne Drama Group return to action in Tubbercurry on Friday, November 22.