Enniskillen getting ready for bumper Christmas festival

Posted: 11:49 am November 22, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

WITH snow on the horizon and ‘I’m a Celebrity’ on our TV screens it can only mean one thing… Christmas is around the corner.
With the Christmas lights being switched on this weekend (Saturday 23) in Enniskillen, the town has no shortage of things to do to full embrace the Christmas spirit.
Experience Enniskillen has arranged face painting in Erneside from 2-4pm on Saturday 23 November, everyone can get in the festive spirit before the official Enniskillen lights switch on.
On Sunday 24 November, Erneside will be filled with festive joy from 2pm with music and dancing which can be enjoyed by all..
Santa will arrive at 3pm to his new grotto to meet the lovely children of Enniskillen and Fermanagh, each child will receive a small gift, there are limited dates available but Experience Enniskillen are looking forward to seeing the joy of Christmas in each of the families who visit.
Following the roaring success of the Creepy Halloween Creative workshop, Experience Enniskillen has organised a number of Christmas creatives for adults only.
Monday 25 November and Monday 2 December from 10.30am to 12 noon they invite you to enter the Firehouse Restaurant, relax, enjoy a coffee and scones and then get crafty! You will be guided through making your Christmas table centre piece.
‘For Rest Fermanagh’ will host three sensory activity sessions for mums and babies to make merry memories with your little elf on Friday 29 November and Saturday 30 November.
Everyone is being invited to take a selfie at the Enniskillen walk through Christmas tree, use #ourtreeselfie on socials and you could win an Enniskillen Gift Card.
Live music has been organised by the council every Saturday up to Christmas in the Diamond!
Tickets are available for all events at www.ticketsource.co.uk/enniskillen-bid-ltd

