Enniskillen artist’s painting goes down a treat

ENNISKILLEN artist Jordan Breen has dedicated his latest masterpiece to all those “who have moved away from home” but are keen to remember their roots to Fermanagh and Ireland.

The 25-year-old recently received much social acclaim for his painting titled ‘A Taste of Home’ which was designed by the Enniskillen man, as his career goes from strength to strength.

“This is the evolved idea of my best ever selling print ‘Tastes like home’, were I created the concept of Ireland in the schtick of the Guinness,” renowned artist, Jordan Breen, said.

“For this concept I wanted to take it one step further. It’s so common for us Irish folk to flee the nest and relocate, but you’d never forget your roots.

“So this piece is a memoir to those who have moved away from home, but want to keep their roots, close to their heart,” the 25-year-old Enniskillen man added.

The former St Joseph’s College student recently completed his biggest ever commission, when he was tasked with painting Liverpool Football Club star right-back Conor Bradley.

“This first came about in January, when his girlfriend [Riona McCreesh] inquired about me creating a painting for Conor’s [Bradley’s] 21st which was in July,” he told the Herald.

“I was given complete creative freedom for this piece,” the Enniskillen artist said.

“His girlfriend sent over around 10 of his [Conor Bradley’s] best images, so I made a collage of some of his iconic moments of the season, like his first senior goal against Chelsea.

“I was really happy with how the painting came together, after around two weeks of work. A lot of people think it’s my best painting to date and I may agree,” added Jordan.

He is in bid demand and was commissioned to design a painting for Liverpool mixed martial artist Molly McCann, one of the leading lights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship division.