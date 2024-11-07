+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBREAKING: Fermanagh road closed due to serious accident
CLOSURE... The Lisnaskea Road remains closed following a serious road accident. Pic: Andrew Paton

BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed due to serious accident

Posted: 9:15 am November 7, 2024

THE Newbridge Road (Lisnaskea – Derrylin Road) remains closed and Emergency Services are at the scene following a ‘serious road traffic collision’.

“The Lisnaskea Road in Lisnaskea is currently closed following a serious road traffic collision,” said a Police statement. 

“The road is likely to remain closed for several hours so please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Advertisement

Further details to follow.

Related posts:

Rural crime a ‘huge priority’ for police Fermanagh police issue urgent appeal for missing teen BREAKING: Pupils evacuated from Fermanagh school

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:15 am November 7, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA