BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed due to serious accident

THE Newbridge Road (Lisnaskea – Derrylin Road) remains closed and Emergency Services are at the scene following a ‘serious road traffic collision’.
“The Lisnaskea Road in Lisnaskea is currently closed following a serious road traffic collision,” said a Police statement.
“The road is likely to remain closed for several hours so please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
Advertisement
Further details to follow.
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 9:15 am November 7, 2024