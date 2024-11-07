BREAKING: Fermanagh road closed due to serious accident

CLOSURE... The Lisnaskea Road remains closed following a serious road accident. Pic: Andrew Paton

THE Newbridge Road (Lisnaskea – Derrylin Road) remains closed and Emergency Services are at the scene following a ‘serious road traffic collision’.



“The Lisnaskea Road in Lisnaskea is currently closed following a serious road traffic collision,” said a Police statement.

“The road is likely to remain closed for several hours so please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

Further details to follow.