Birthday card appeal launched for Fermanagh man Patrick

WHEN Patrick Haren was born his mum was told he wouldn’t live to see his first birthday.

This year, the Fermanagh man will turn 22 and his mother Wendy is appealing for everyone to send him a birthday card to celebrate.

“Because of his crippling scoliosis and underlying health problems he is a very small boy. He very rarely leaves the house unless it’s to an hospital appointment,” said Wendy.

“He doesn’t socialise and has no actual friends but does play his PlayStation which is a great source of comfort to him….and he loves films especially the Marvel franchise.”

Patrick is the youngest of four siblings who adore him and like his mum Wendy want him to be happy and content in life.

Last year Wendy organised a card appeal which was a huge success and Patrick spent hours opening and reading cards.

“The future is very uncertain for Patrick as we still don’t have an actual diagnosis for him. We treasure every day and are blessed to still have him with us,” Wendy added.

“It would make his day to receive many cards again just to make him extra loved and not forgotten.”

If anyone would like to send a Birthday card to Patrick you can email Wendy at wendyharen@aol.com to get an address to post the cards to.

