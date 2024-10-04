Singer Vincy Walmsley to headline charity concert

ARNEY singer Vincy Walmsley has been confirmed as one of the headline acts and main performers as Fermanagh unites for a major ‘Chernobyl Children Appeal Charity Dance’.

A large crowd is expected to turn out to the Killyhevlin Hotel in Enniskillen for a night which is aiming to raise money for children and people affected by the Chernobyl disaster.

Vincy Walmsley is one of Fermanagh’s top Country music stars and he regularly sells out large venues and some of Ireland’s top spots on a weekly basis, to the delight of his fan base.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I love doing and that’s singing and entertaining people. I’ve a lot of gigs to do now around Fermanagh, Donegal, Tyrone and Armagh,” Vincy told the Herald.

“I had the opportunity to front a big band a few years back, but I was happy with the way things were going for me and I didn’t like the idea of being away from home a lot.”

Derrygonnelly singer Karl Kirkpatrick, who recently starred on TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’, has also been confirmed as one of the main performers at the October 3 charity concert.

Irvinestown husband and wife Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis and Enniskillen’s Sean Corrigan are all set to perform on the night which is expected to be a sell-out at the Killyhevlin.

Pettigo singer Paul Kelly and top Country stars, Boxcar Brian and Alastair Spence, have all been confirmed as performers at the charity night which will raise money for the charity.

Tickets are on sale at the Killyhevlin Hotel, at the Chernobyl Shop in Irvinestown or by contacting 07754404560.

