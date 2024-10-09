Nathan Carter confirms Irish tour dates

ON STAGE… Nathan Carter has released details and dates of his upcoming Irish tour.

FERMANAGH Country music star Nathan Carter is preparing to set off on a major tour of Ireland which will see him perform some of his upcoming new tracks at the country’s top venues.

The Liverpudlian, who lives in Bellanaleck, recently confirmed his Irish tour lineup which will see him headline shows at some of the most popular and prestigious venues and concert halls.

Carter will be performing some of his top tracks, which he’s going to be releasing very soon.

“I’ve just done a duet for the album with Una Healy and it’s going to be the Christmas single of the album. It’s all really happening in November, between the album and clothing range,” he said.

Carter teamed up with Fermanagh band ‘Tully’ on the release of a much-anticipated single.

“I was aware of Tully for a number of years, and we did a charity gig at the Fermanagh Lakeland Forum for Willowbridge School, and I booked Tully to sing at it,” the Liverpudlian said.

“I couldn’t get over how talented they are, and their voices and harmonies were brilliant. They need to be heard by a lot more people.

“They have been going for years-and-years, but life stepped in with them, having kids and getting married, but they’re now at the stage where they want to get going again.”

The Fermanagh singer is preparing to launch his own fashion line ‘Carter Clothing’ which he feels has the potential to ‘stand up to any top brand’.

“It’s not something that I’ve always thought about, but in the last couple of years, I’ve got more into clothing and promoting other brands and I wanted to create my own brand,” Carter said.

“With the help of a lady called Terry Burton from Donegal, we came up with the designs and went with a company in London to get all the fabrics and designs picked and then we got them made.”

