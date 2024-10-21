Michael English ready for Enniskillen concert

HE'S BACK... Popular singer Michael English is set to stop off at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen.

EXCITEMENT is building in Enniskillen and throughout Fermanagh as one of Ireland’s top and hugely popular singers prepares to make his much-anticipated debut in the county next week.

Michael English, a 44-year-old award-winning singer from Kildare, has recently confirmed he’s going to be stopping off at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen on Thursday, October 24.

“A special concert of globally loved, million selling hits that will leave you wanting more,” said a spokesperson for the Fermanagh theatre, ahead of the ‘Million Medleys’ roadshow event.

“Each song better than the next and you’ll want to sing along with every single song. An unmissable show.”

Originally from Castledermot in Kildare, English is one of Ireland’s top singers and he regularly sells out some of the biggest venues across the island.

He has gone on to release a number of singles and albums, picking up a host of awards for his musical and singing skills.

Tickets for the concert on Thursday, October 24, are currently on sale at the Ardhowen Theatre.

Meanwhile, Phil Coulter fans were given a special treat recently when the Enniskillen venue confirmed that the hugely respected Derry singer is set to return to the county next month.

“Commentators who thought that a sell-out run of shows celebrating his 80th year was a grand finale certainly underestimated the man, his boundless energy,” the Ardhowen said.

“It turns out that there’s a legion of loyal Phil Coulter fans who can’t get enough of the affable Derryman.

“They wanted to hear more of his music, his classic songs and his ever changing store of music biz stories and what a store that is,” added Mr Coulter.

Phil Coulter will bring his ‘Legacy’ tour to the Ardhowen Theatre on Tuesday, November 5.

