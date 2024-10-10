Irish traditional music legends ready for Fermanagh gig

ON STAGE… ‘Shaskeen’ are set to headline at Kinawley Community Centre.

EXCITEMENT is building in Kinwaley and throughout Fermanagh as a hugely popular Irish traditional and folk band prepares to return to the county, 46 years after its first gig.

Established in London in 1970, ‘Shashkeen’ is regarded as one of Ireland’s top traditional groups and it has been headlining major performances throughout the county over the past five decades.

The band is set to lead a special concert at Kinawley Community Centre next Saturday (October 19), with a large number of Irish traditional music fans expected to turn out for the anticipated gig.

There will be a sense of nostalgia at the concert. ‘Shashkeen’ made their debut in the county in April 1979 when they performed at the Wonderful Ballroom in Bawnboy, for the Kinawley club.

Founder of the band, Tom Cussens, recently spoke out in support of ‘Shashkeen’s’ longevity.

“When we first came on the scene, I can honestly say that we were the new kids on the block,” ‘Shashkene’s’ founder told Advertiser.ie.

“We were young and bands at the time that would have been very well known would have been The Kilfenora Ceilí Band and The Tulla Ceilí Band had been together and playing for a long time.

“[They were at] a different stage of their lives to us, so we were considered ‘fresh’.

“We played Ceilí music, but we were also doing something different, and it worked,” he added.

It has been a busy time at the Kinawley Community Centre, with popular 19-year-old singer Jack Keogh taking centre stage at ‘A Country Night With The Stars’ roadshow.

Derrygonnelly singer Rachel McConnell was also one of the main acts on the night, which also saw Tony Kerr, Jordan McPolin, Dana Kaye, Sean Loughrey and Tommy Owens perform.

The Kinawley Community Centre also recently confirmed that Country music legend Mick Flavin will return to their venue in December.

