Fermanagh man stars in Hope Street season four

A talented Fermanagh man is following his dreams as he stars in the new season of Hope Street.

Jonny Cameron (who’s artistic name is Jonny Grogan) landed a role in the popular crime serial drama during the summer and will appear in the final four episodes as ‘Ross Dunlop’ a troubled teenager and son of the new chief of police in the fictional town of Port Devine.

“What was very exciting about this role is that I worked closely with Tara-Lynn O’Neill the actor playing my on screen mum. I’ve long been an admirer of her as an actor and as a writer, she is probably most well known for playing ‘Ma Mary’ in Derry Girls,” said Jonny.

“It was a great experience filming down in Donaghadee with a brilliant cast and crew. It was particularly exciting to see so many Fermanagh natives in the crew including the very talented and incredibly warm Anthony Breen and Darren Fee.”

The Derrygonnelly man has been on the stage from a very young age but it wasn’t always something he was proud of.

“I loved drama growing up and I was lucky enough to be encouraged by the drama teacher in St. Michael’s to take part in ‘Oliver!’ at the Ardhowen Theatre with ELO when I was 11, but unfortunately at some point after this I decided that I was ‘to cool’ for drama which was ‘for girls’.

“A regrettable attitude as I instead tried my best to master my skills for Derrygonnelly Harps as a corner forward, unfortunately though I didn’t have any skills to master,” he laughed.

By sixteen Jonny had ‘finally wised up’ and gave theatre another chance as in spite of the stigma he felt he was attached to it.

“Within a week of rehearsals of Bonnie and Clyde with Fermanagh Musical Theatre in 2016, I decided that all I wanted from life was to be an actor. I hounded every local group in town and would go on to do more shows with ESCapades NI, ELO, EADS, The Knocks Drama Group and Botha Players,” Jonny explained.

Jonny secured a scholarship for the BA in Acting at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London and signed with an agent over there.

“Going forward I’d love to keep working in Theatre and in Film/TV and I have a few screen projects coming up that I’ll hopefully be able to share soon,” he said.