Fermanagh man directs ‘The Unholylands’ film

By Annie Flynn

THE Holylands, more notably known as the not so Holylands, is Belfast’s infamous student party central.

It is also the location of the new film ‘The Unholylands’. The film was written produced and directed by 26-year-old Paddy Duffy from Enniskillen. He also plays a leading role in the film.

The film is due to be released November 6 at the Oden cinema in Victoria Square Belfast, after taking four years to make.

Paddy explained, “That’s the length of time it took to get it just right.”

The film’s storyline takes place in the final week/night of university and follows two stepbrothers. Before they graduate, they want to throw one last big house party, before they go to live, what they think, is a boring adult life.

Paddy said, “Without saying too much things take an interesting turn.”

The film is a comedy.

When asked why he chose this genre Paddy explained, “I think the most rewarding thing you can do as a film maker is make an audience feel shocked, emotional or make them laugh.”

He believes ‘The Holylands’ is a perfect place to set a film because there is a guaranteed audience.

“Most Irish people can say they either live, have lived or know someone who has lived in the Holylands,” he said, adding he believes this spans across generations.

Nathan Carter, Tyrone McKenna and two times BAFTA-nominated actor Jimmy Nesbit all star in this coming-of-age film.

When asked how Nesbit became involved, Paddy said, “Jimmy Nesbit was actually sent the film privately, he got in touch with us.”

“He absolutely loved the movie, and he actually said it was a real shame it was finished. As soon as he said that I knew I had to get this man in the film.”

