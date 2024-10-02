Fermanagh drama group confirms stage return

STAGE STARS... Gillaroo Players are preparing to bring their adaption of comedy 'Wedding Fever' to Garrison for three nights, from Thursday (tomorrow) to Saturday.

EXCITEMENT is building in Garrison and throughout Fermanagh as the talented cast of the Gillaroo Players prepares to unite for a performance which has been “a long-time in the planning”.

The cast will bring their version of well-known comedy ‘Wedding Fever’ to life at the Gillaroo Centre in Garrison tomorrow night (Thursday) and it’ll run for three nights, until Saturday.

Siobhan O’Brien is directing the Gillaroo Players as they return for the first time since 2017.

“Getting the Gillaroo Players back together has been a long-time in the planning process, but it’s only now that the stars and schedules are aligning,” director, Ms O’Brien, told the Herald.

“I am delighted that we have so many of our well-known cast members coming back to the stage and I know that local audiences are excited to see our new additions taking on their first roles.”

‘Wedding Fever’, which was written by Sam Cree, is set in Belfast in the 1960s. It follows the story of two characters, Myra Galbraith and Dennis Hall, as they prepare for a dramatic wedding.

Garrison man Aaron Doherty will play the groom-to-be in the Gillaroo Players’ play, with talented actress Rosie McGowan cast as the bride, Myra Galbraith, in the upcoming performance.

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the play with well-known Gillaroo Players members Joseph Walsh, Louise Rasdale, Joy Graham, Donal Monaghan and Liz Smith all back in action.

A number of newcomers to the Gillaroo Players cast has been confirmed with Damian McGloin, Kieran Gormley, Frances McGloin, Davey Galbraith and Lisa Galligan all set to take part.

Tickets for ‘Wedding Fever’ can be purchased by contacting Bernie O’Brien on 02868658796 between the hours of 2pm to 5pm and Mary McHugh on 02868658305 between 5pm and 9pm.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition