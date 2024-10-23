Fermanagh band The Tumbling Paddies ready for Halloween

READY TO ROCK… The Tumbling Paddies are set to celebrate Halloween in Donegal Town on Sunday.

FERMANAGH band The Tumbling Paddies are preparing for one of their “favourite nights of the year” as they prepare to sell out the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town this weekend.

The six-man band confirmed that they’re going to be taking centre stage at the hotel on Sunday (October 27), with the venue expected to be a sell-out, with fans travelling from over Ireland.

“One of our favourite nights of the year is fast approaching. Halloween fancy dress in The Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town, we’re really looking forward to it,” percussionist, John McCann, said.

It comes after The Tumbling Paddies released a teaser video on social media with the caption ‘New Music Coming Soon’, leaving fans excited that they’re going to be dropping new material.

It has been a busy time of late for The Tumbling Paddies who took another major step in their music career when they released their new song ‘The Single Life’.

The new track has gone down a treat with the band’s fans, with over 50,000 plays on Spotify.

“We’re delighted with the success of the song. It has gone down really well so far,” said the band.

Just days after releasing their schedule for the month, The Tumbling Paddies confirmed that they’re going to be taking part in a major tour of Australia in early 2025.

“We’re really looking forward to the Australian tour. We’re super excited,” drummer, McCann, said.

“We have always enjoyed our experiences in Australia and we have received great support from our fans and Irish people there and we’re looking forward to heading there again next year.”

The Tumbling Paddies are in big demand. They’re set to finish off October with a big gig at the O2 Academy in Edinburgh on October 31, before turning their focus to a busy November.

They’ve confirmed gigs in Sligo, Mayo, Dundalk, Clare, Waterford and Letterkenny next month.

