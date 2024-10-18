Fermanagh artist honoured at Enniskillen Castle

FERMANAGH art enthusiasts are feeling “truly privileged” after a special exhibition has been set up at Enniskillen Castle which is aiming to celebrate the life and achievements of a local artist.

Well-known artist William Scott spent his early life in Enniskillen where he formed a close relationship with respected art teacher Kathleen Bridle, who played a key role in his career in art.

A special exhibition titled ‘From Life to Art’ has been established at Enniskillen Castle to celebrate 100 years since William Scott’s father moved to and set up home in Fermanagh.

Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, John McClaughry, is pleased with the display and the town’s commitment to honour the award-winning artist.

‘‘We are truly privileged here in Fermanagh and Omagh to have this fantastic exhibition and archive in place. This archive is a true legacy of the life and career of William Scott,” he said.

“Together with the exhibition, it tells his authentic journey which will help people to engage and have a better understanding of his life and working methods.

“I am confident that this exhibition and archive will be an inspiration to many, particularly future generations and new and aspiring artists.

“It demonstrates that if you have a talent, desire and ambition you can be successful,” he added.

Robert Scott, son of legendary artist William who passed away in 1989, recently visited the town.

“William Scott was a modest man, not one for self-publicity, but focused on his art. He would have been proud today to see the tribute that Fermanagh County Museum has made,” he said.

William Scott’s parents are buried at Brendrum Cemetery. There’s a blue plaque commemorating his life and achievements at 2 Queen Street in Enniskillen where the respected Scott family lived.