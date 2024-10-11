Border school celebrates 100 years of primary education

BORDER school Belleek Primary School has recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary.

The small rural school situated on the outskirts of Belleek has been a part of the community for a century where it has fostered a loving, caring and supportive environment for pupils and staff.

Principal Nicola Young said, “We are beyond delighted to be celebrating such a huge milestone; 100 years of our little, rural school.”

The school welcomed all current pupils, staff and families into the school building for a walk down memory lane recently for an evening of celebration.

“We also hope to see lots of past pupils and staff members present. Our wonderful pupils performed as well as an interactive performance from Tom Sweeney who will be sharing songs and stories for all of the family.

“Heather’s Cottage bakes, Irvinestown provided delicious refreshments throughout the evening. There was a gallery of old photographs, scrap books, 3D models of the school as well as pupil’s artwork on display. Everyone at Belleek Primary School feel very privileged to be part of an excellent school which has been on the go for 100 years!”

