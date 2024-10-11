+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineBorder school celebrates 100 years of primary education

Border school celebrates 100 years of primary education

Posted: 10:04 am October 11, 2024
By Charlotte McCutcheon
c.mccutcheon@fermanaghherald.com

BORDER school Belleek Primary School has recently celebrated its 100-year anniversary.
The small rural school situated on the outskirts of Belleek has been a part of the community for a century where it has fostered a loving, caring and supportive environment for pupils and staff.
Principal Nicola Young said, “We are beyond delighted to be celebrating such a huge milestone; 100 years of our little, rural school.”
The school welcomed all current pupils, staff and families into the school building for a walk down memory lane recently for an evening of celebration.
“We also hope to see lots of past pupils and staff members present. Our wonderful pupils performed as well as an interactive performance from Tom Sweeney who will be sharing songs and stories for all of the family.
“Heather’s Cottage bakes, Irvinestown provided delicious refreshments throughout the evening. There was a gallery of old photographs, scrap books, 3D models of the school as well as pupil’s artwork on display. Everyone at Belleek Primary School feel very privileged to be part of an excellent school which has been on the go for 100 years!”

Related posts:

Fermanagh students learn about benefits of gas Fermanagh pensioner feels he is being ‘left to die’ Hundreds compete in ‘Gravel Grinder’ event

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:04 am October 11, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA