Popular comedian Rory O’Connor heading for Enniskillen

EXCITEMENT is building at the Ardhowen Theatre in Enniskillen as renowned and hugely popular comedian and broadcaster Rory O’Connor brings his “unique storytelling ability” to the local stage.

The Enniskillen venue is expected to be a sell-out when Dublin comedian Rory O’Connor brings his much-anticipated and iconic new ‘Keep ‘Er Lit’ show to Enniskillen on October 12.

“Rory [O’Connor] is back on the road with his brand-new show, ‘Keep ‘Er Lit’, as he tries to navigate and survive in this ever-changing world,” said an Ardhowen Theatre spokesperson.

“He will take you into his home and life with his relatable humour and unique storytelling ability, as he speaks about growing up in simpler times, winging it, and life as a parent to three.

“Rory will share his experiences and thoughts on managing our minds, challenging fear and why it’s important never to lose madness,” they added.

As well as being a hugely popular Irish comedian, O’Connor is also a published author and writer and he has spoken about mental health and his own personal battle with addiction.

The well-known Irish comedian recently confirmed that he’s taking on the grueling and challenging Dublin Marathon to raise awareness about people living with autism.

The Dublin comedian will be running the marathon in October to raise money for Ireland’s autism charity, AsIAm.

“My own son is autistic and has sensory and communication issues,” he told ‘Extra.ie’.

“While he’s doing well, I constantly worry about his future and want him to have the same chance as others as he grows up.

“From my experience and conversations within the autistic community, mams often bear the brunt of the worry that comes with having an autistic child and are more likely to discuss it with friends.

“I wanted to reach out to other dads in Ireland to let them know they’re not alone in their fears and give a sense of pride in our amazing children,” he added.

