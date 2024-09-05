New Fermanagh dementia choir is bringing hope to others

FERMANAGH residents living with dementia are being encouraged to “express their creativity within the arts” after a special choir was set up.

Well-known music and drama teacher Aideen McNamara has formed the ‘Fermanagh Dementia Singing Group’. They recently headlined a special performance at Fermanagh House in Enniskillen.

The ‘Fermanagh Dementia Singing Group’ is made up of members from the South West Age Partnership group which provides a vital service to elderly residents in Fermanagh and throughout the district.

Aideen McNamara, pictured below, who is one of Fermanagh’s leading drama professionals, feels it’s important to give people of all ages and abilities a chance to perform and demonstrate their creative skills and talents.

“I loved how acting, singing and dancing made me feel. It built my confidence and helped me release in fun creative fun way,” the Enniskillen woman previously told the Herald.

“I think it’s so important for children and adults to express their creativity within the arts.”

Award-winning actress Vicky McClure recently set up her own ‘Our Dementia Choir’, which has received global acclaim and recognition, providing a vital platform to people living with the condition.

Located in Nottinghamshire, the success of ‘Our Dementia Choir’ has sparked the development of a number of smaller music groups throughout the North and the UK.

“Everyone involved in the choir, past and present, choir members and loved ones, have shown enormous strength and honesty in allowing us to document their lives,” said founder, Vicky McClure.

Ms McNamara, who set up the ‘Dramatize’ group, recently entertained the patients at Children’s Ward at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

“It was lovely to go and put a smile on their faces. It can be such a long day for the patients so it was nice to break up the day for them and have some fun,” she said.