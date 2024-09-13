Nathan Carter confirms Scottish show

AFTER four sold-out shows in Scotland, Fermanagh Country music star Nathan Carter has confirmed he’s going to be headlining a major gig at the renowned Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow.

The Liverpudlian, who has set up home in Bellanaleck, is set to return to Scotland for what’s expected to be a sold-out concert at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow on Sunday, October 19.

It comes after Carter recently headlined four successive nights of gigs Eden Court in Inverness in Scotland, as par tof his recent tour which has saw him headlines shows throughout the UK.

It has been a busy time for the Fermanagh Country music star who recently released a new single with local band ‘Tully’. He also teased that some new songs and material could be on the way.

“’Tully’ are all great musicians and their harmonies are fantastic. Now that their families are at an independent stage they’re going back performing with full force,” Carter told the ‘Sunday World’.

He recently revealed that he has been working alongside award-winning music producer Guy Chambers, hinting to fans that new music is on the way.

“[I] had a great couple of days in London writing and recording with the hit maker Guy Chambers. I can’t wait to get back,” the Liverpool singer said from Kensington in London.

Chambers (61) is one of the top producers in Europe. He rose to prominence after he played a key role in the growth and development of pop icon Robbie Williams’ career.

The Bellanaleck resident is also pursuing a range of options outside the music industry.

He recently teased fans that his new fashion line, titled ‘Carter Clothing’, will be on the way.

Carter’s new tour is set to run until deep into the year, with a special gig alongside his band ‘Ceol’ at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on November 14 and November 15.