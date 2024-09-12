+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeGAAMcGinley hopes his side can produce a good performance
Keira Elliott takes a solo as Lisa Maguire challenges during their round nine meeting recently.

McGinley hopes his side can produce a good performance

Posted: 1:36 pm September 12, 2024
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Once again, Kinawley and Derrygonnelly will do battle for silverware with the Division One cup up for grabs this Sunday afternoon in Belcoo.

The Harps, under new managers Garvan McGinley and Dermott Carroll will set about upsetting the odds and recapturing the cup the club last won in 2022.

Holders Kinawley provide a formidable challenge and McGinley is well aware of what they’re up against;

Advertisement

“Everyone knows what Kinawley is like, it will be difficult. We have had good battles over the years and hope to have something similar on Sunday.”

But he’s knows too well what the Boru’s can do to teams;

“Unfortunately we’re like all the other teams in the league, we’ve got a hiding from them already this year. We’ll be just hoping to put in a good performance ourselves and give a fair reflection of ourselves.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Inspirational Gleeson finally lifts the cup in Croke Erne boss “blindsided” by McKenna Cup axing

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:36 pm September 12, 2024
Top
Advertisement