McGinley hopes his side can produce a good performance

Keira Elliott takes a solo as Lisa Maguire challenges during their round nine meeting recently.

Once again, Kinawley and Derrygonnelly will do battle for silverware with the Division One cup up for grabs this Sunday afternoon in Belcoo.

The Harps, under new managers Garvan McGinley and Dermott Carroll will set about upsetting the odds and recapturing the cup the club last won in 2022.

Holders Kinawley provide a formidable challenge and McGinley is well aware of what they’re up against;

“Everyone knows what Kinawley is like, it will be difficult. We have had good battles over the years and hope to have something similar on Sunday.”

But he’s knows too well what the Boru’s can do to teams;

“Unfortunately we’re like all the other teams in the league, we’ve got a hiding from them already this year. We’ll be just hoping to put in a good performance ourselves and give a fair reflection of ourselves.”

