Jordan’s ‘leading the way’ sketching up a storm

DESIGN... Jordan Breen with his special artwork for Liverpool star Conor Bradley, which was commissioned for the Northern Ireland international by his girlfriend, Riona McCreesh from Lisnaskea.

ENNISKILLEN man Jordan Breen has said his art career is “going the best it ever has” as he continues to make major strides in the industry, creating commissions for some top sporting stars.

The 25-year-old, who completed a degree in graphic design in Liverpool, was identified for his top creative skills from a young age and his prospering art career has gone from strength to strength.

The former St Joseph’s College student recently completed his biggest ever commission, when he was tasked with painting Liverpool Football Club star right-back Conor Bradley.

“This first came about in January, when his girlfriend [Riona McCreesh] inquired about me creating a painting for Conor’s [Bradley’s] 21st which was in July,” he told the Herald.

The 21-year-old made 23 appearances for Liverpool, winning the 2024 Caraboa Cup and receiving much praise from former Kop boss Jurgen Klopp who he described as ‘absolutely magnificent’.

Jordan, who is a keen Liverpool fan, was delighted to be able to design some of Bradley’s most memorable moments from a magical season with the Reds.

“I was given complete creative freedom for this piece,” the Enniskillen artist said.

“His girlfriend sent over around 10 of his [Conor Bradley’s] best images, so I made a collage of some of his iconic moments of the season, like his first senior goal against Chelsea.

“I was really happy with how the painting came together, after around two weeks of work. A lot of people think it’s my best painting to date and I may agree,” added Jordan.

The Fermanagh man’s career reputation has soared in recent months and he’s recently been inundated with requests from people all across the UK for a special commission.

He recently put his artistic talents to the test to design a special painting for Liverpool mixed martial artist Molly McCann, one of the leading lights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) division.

The Enniskillen artist has recently set up his own official website displaying and showcasing his top works, in a bid to cope with the countless messages and requests from his huge following.

“It’s been going the best it ever has. In 2024 things have just kept moving in the right direction,” reflected the 25-year-old artist.

