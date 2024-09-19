JivinGym returns to Fermanagh

You can learn to jive and get fit with JivinGym.

CALLING all dancers, popular jiving instructor James McGrath is coming back to Fermanagh.

James, along with his partner Hannah, who goes by the name JivinGym, will be coming back to Tempo this month.

The four week classes will begin on 5 September in the Milltown Manor Bar in Tempo from 7pm-9:15pm.

The former Monaghan festival champion begins the class with an hour of beginners jiving followed by jivercise which allows dancers to practice their moves to popular country hits.

James, who has a large and growing online presence, emphasises that no experience is needed and guarantees all who attends will be in safe hands.

James described online the many benefits to jiving, “You will get fitter over the 4 weeks. You will meet new people. You will become even closer with your friends, family members, husband or wife.”

All details, discount prices and registration via the booking form on their social media; JivinGym

