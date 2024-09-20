Inventive Fermanagh pupil Lola recognised for ingenuity

A local schoolgirl has been enjoying early success in the field of engineering, after picking up an award for inventive idea.

Lola Stewart, who is a P6 pupil in St Patrick’s Primary School, Mullanaskea was asked the question, ‘If you were an engineer, what would you do?’

This question was part of a Leaders Award Competition, building creative problem solving skills and career awareness.

Lola decided that she would design and invent a Smart Watch which can monitor hydration levels and alert when the person becomes dehydrated.

Lola’s fantastic idea was shortlisted to the final round of judging by VIPs from the engineering world.

Lola successfully won an invitation to attend the Primary Engineer Award ceremony which was held in the Ulster University, Belfast in June 2024.

The P6 pupil has a special interest in the STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) which she will continue to develop.

Everyone at St Patrick’s is very proud of Lola and can’t wait to see what inventions she comes up with in the future.

