+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportFivemiletown to host wheelchair basketball opening game
Southwest Storm are preparing for the opening day of the NI Wheelchair Basketball season this Saturday in Fivemiletown.

Fivemiletown to host wheelchair basketball opening game

Posted: 3:36 pm September 26, 2024
By Jonathan Hogan
j.hogan@fermanaghherald.com

The 2024/25 Northern Ireland Wheelchair Basketball season launches this Saturday when Southwest Storm hosts an action-packed opening day at Fivemiletown College and Community Youth Annexe from 9am to 5pm.

All eight teams from across the country, including the Craigavon Lakers, Causeway Giants, and Bangor Bulls, will compete in a full day of fast-paced action.

The event promises plenty of excitement and Southwest Storm head coach Chris Carney has been preparing for this day for a year.

Advertisement

“There’s been a lot of organising spanning over the course of a year really. We host one game day per year, and as soon as it finishes, you’re already thinking about next year, so you’re relying on quite a lot of generosity from the wider public to fund the day,” he said.

This season, Storm has strengthened its squad by adding two players from the Derry team, which unfortunately folded.

“That’s been a great addition to our squad and will allow us to rotate players on and off the court. Hopefully, that’ll help us push forward and go for the vase this year,” Carney explained.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

 

Related posts:

O’Brien brothers edge thrilling Lakeland Stages King crowned the winner on President’s Day Sold out Spooktacular to add extra places

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:36 pm September 26, 2024
Top
Advertisement