Fivemiletown to host wheelchair basketball opening game

Southwest Storm are preparing for the opening day of the NI Wheelchair Basketball season this Saturday in Fivemiletown.

The 2024/25 Northern Ireland Wheelchair Basketball season launches this Saturday when Southwest Storm hosts an action-packed opening day at Fivemiletown College and Community Youth Annexe from 9am to 5pm.

All eight teams from across the country, including the Craigavon Lakers, Causeway Giants, and Bangor Bulls, will compete in a full day of fast-paced action.

The event promises plenty of excitement and Southwest Storm head coach Chris Carney has been preparing for this day for a year.

“There’s been a lot of organising spanning over the course of a year really. We host one game day per year, and as soon as it finishes, you’re already thinking about next year, so you’re relying on quite a lot of generosity from the wider public to fund the day,” he said.

This season, Storm has strengthened its squad by adding two players from the Derry team, which unfortunately folded.

“That’s been a great addition to our squad and will allow us to rotate players on and off the court. Hopefully, that’ll help us push forward and go for the vase this year,” Carney explained.

