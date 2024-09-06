Fermanagh singer Treacy to headline at Mahon’s Hotel

DONAGH singer Patrick Treacy has said he’s “delighted” to be taking centre stage at Mahon’s Hotel where he’ll be collaborating with some top stars, including the much-loved Mick Flavin.

Treacy, who recently won the prestigious Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, will headline the concert at the Delaney Suite at Mahon’s Hotel on Saturday, November 2, which is expected to be a sell-out.

He’ll be joined on the night by a number of top artists including the legendary Mick Flavin, Pettigo’s Paul Kelly, Derrygonnelly singer Karl Kirkpatrick, Gavin McAloon and award-winning Olivia Douglas.

“[I’m] delighted to be returning to Mahon’s Hotel this November for a full night of dancing with some great friends,” said the 21-year-old Treacy, a former head boy at St Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea.

We have teamed up with JivinGym who will be there all night and will be doing a jiving lesson class early in the night.”

Treacy, who performs alongside Paul Kelly and Country music sensation Nathan Carter on a regular basis, has joined an A-List group of Fermanagh musicians to become All-Ireland Fleadh winners.

“It’s a feeling that I don’t think I’ll ever be fit to describe to anyone,” Treacy told the Herald.

“It was special to win and Aodhán too, but at his age he probably doesn’t appreciate how big it is. If you’re in the All-Ireland Fleadh, you’re a fine player, you’re up there.

“If you were to tell me 14 years ago that it would take 14 years to win the All-Ireland, I wouldn’t have believed it. Every year there was some kick in the teeth.

“This year I only got second in Ulster and I knew that if I went at it, I could go all the way.”

