Fermanagh saddened at death of well-known Brendan Hynes
SADNESS… The late Brendan Hynes.

Fermanagh saddened at death of well-known Brendan Hynes

Posted: 3:00 pm September 6, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE Enniskillen community was left deeply saddened following the death of Brendan Hynes who was remembered as a “Derrin Road man through and through”.

Formerly of Derrin Road, Mr Hynes passed away at the South West Acute Hospital on Friday.

Born to parents Joe and Mary, Mr Hynes grew up in a tight-knit family alongside his sisters Geraldine, Bernadette and the late Anne, and his brother John.

Mr Hynes was a hard worker. He took on his first job at Unipork in Enniskillen, before working at the post office in the town. He also did part time cheffing at a local restaurant.

In recent years, he got involved in undertaking through his work with John McKeegan. Until his death, he was a valued employee with Enda Love, who carried out his funeral.

“It is our privilege to do for him today what he did for so many others,” celebrant, Monsignor Peter O’Reilly, said during his Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church on Tuesday morning.

He is survived by his fiancee Charlotte, sisters Geraldine (Deans RIP) and Bernadette (Marty) and his brother John (Mui) and Charlotte’s family Alex, Jude, Callum, Sarah and Grace.

He is predeceased by his parents Joe and Mary and his sister Anne.

Following his Requiem Mass at St Michael’s Parish Church in Enniskillen on Tuesday morning, he was interred in Breandrum Cemetery.

