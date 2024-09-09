+44 (0)28 6632 2066
GOOD CAUSE... Martin Higgins and Nuala Maguire.

Fermanagh pair raise over £10,000 for young people

Posted: 4:28 pm September 9, 2024

BEST friends Roderick Farrell and Sean Mullan have thanked the community in Lisnaskea and around the county for their strong support for their mega fundraiser for Autism NI and Splitz Gymnastics Club.

In total, the men have raised a total of £10,740 through their fundraising, which included a recent coffee morning at Hyde Out Gym, pictured here.

The fundraising morning came following the pair’s epic climb of five peaks of the Mourne Mountains the previous weekend.

The two charities are close to the men’s hearts, and they had been planning on the climbs to support Autism NI for some time. Sadly, just months before the challenge, their plan took on even deeper meaning after the tragic loss of Roderick’s precious daughter Charlotte in May.

The pair then decided to also include support for Splitz in the drive, as the gymnastics club was “Charlotte’s happy place,” according to Sean.

Speaking in a special video announcing the total raised last week, both men thanked everyone who had supported them.

“We are delighted that so many young people will now benefit from your generosity. Thank you so much,” said Roderick.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

