+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh ladies conquer world’s toughest half marathon

Fermanagh ladies conquer world’s toughest half marathon

Posted: 3:37 pm September 27, 2024
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

A TEAM of Fermanagh women who conquered one of the toughest half marathons in the world said it was “emotional coming over the line” as they raised money for local charities.
Representatives from the Churchill Ladies Running Club pulled on their running gear to take part in the Great North Run, the largest half marathon in the world, in the North East of England.
Mary Rutledge, a member of the Churchill Ladies Running Club, was pleased with the event.
“What a brilliant weekend over in Newcastle with Churchill Ladies Running Club taking part in the Great North Run,” Ms Rutledge posted on Facebook.
“How amazing our ladies did I’m so proud of everyone of them. They ran for their chosen charities and have raised money and they worked hard and did it on the day.
“For me it [the Great North Run] was definitely the largest run I ever took part in but the people were amazing. Music and motivation on the route was amazing.”
The Derrygonnelly runners were pleased to be able to complete the half marathon for charity.
“People ask about times and to be honest everyone is a winner as we all ran for so many different reasons,” Ms Rutledge posted on social media.
“I saw pictures of relatives on people’s shirts who they were running in memory of, all age groups and all abilities just amazing.
“We all could tell our own story as it was emotional coming over the line but most of all I ran for Alzheimers UK which is close to me and my family’s heart.
“I’m so glad I made it to the start line and did it and most important to all of you who donated to my charity I’m very grateful,” she added.

Related posts:

Oisin’s car run fundraiser raises £6,000 Women get ready to tractor pull for new Hub project Fermanagh residents walk and talk up Cuilcagh

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:37 pm September 27, 2024
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2024 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA