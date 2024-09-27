Fermanagh ladies conquer world’s toughest half marathon

A TEAM of Fermanagh women who conquered one of the toughest half marathons in the world said it was “emotional coming over the line” as they raised money for local charities.

Representatives from the Churchill Ladies Running Club pulled on their running gear to take part in the Great North Run, the largest half marathon in the world, in the North East of England.

Mary Rutledge, a member of the Churchill Ladies Running Club, was pleased with the event.

“What a brilliant weekend over in Newcastle with Churchill Ladies Running Club taking part in the Great North Run,” Ms Rutledge posted on Facebook.

“How amazing our ladies did I’m so proud of everyone of them. They ran for their chosen charities and have raised money and they worked hard and did it on the day.

“For me it [the Great North Run] was definitely the largest run I ever took part in but the people were amazing. Music and motivation on the route was amazing.”

The Derrygonnelly runners were pleased to be able to complete the half marathon for charity.

“People ask about times and to be honest everyone is a winner as we all ran for so many different reasons,” Ms Rutledge posted on social media.

“I saw pictures of relatives on people’s shirts who they were running in memory of, all age groups and all abilities just amazing.

“We all could tell our own story as it was emotional coming over the line but most of all I ran for Alzheimers UK which is close to me and my family’s heart.

“I’m so glad I made it to the start line and did it and most important to all of you who donated to my charity I’m very grateful,” she added.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007