Fermanagh Country star to release new music

ON THE WAY… Derrygonnelly singer Rachel McConnell is preparing to release new music.

FERMANAGH singer Rachel McConnell has confirmed that “new music is on the way” as she prepares to take another major step in her ever-growing and impressive Country music career.

The Derrygonnelly woman has burst onto the Country music scene and she’s quickly established herself as one of the top up and coming artists, headlining gigs at some of Ireland’s top venues.

The award-winning Country music star recently confirmed that she’s going to be releasing some new music, to build on her already established repertoire of songs, albums and material.

A large crowd recently turned out to Mahon’s Hotel in Irvinestown as the former TG4 talent show ‘Glór Tíre’ competitor released her new track ‘We’re Gonna Dance’, to the delight of her fans.

‘We’re Gonna Dance’ is an original song, written by American producer Bill Roberts, for the Larry Cunningham Inspirational Award and Female Entertainer of the Year winner.

McConnell has released a number of songs recently, including her popular single, ‘Right In The Middle’, which went down a big hit with her fans and won a number of awards and accolades.

The album was named as ‘Album of the Month’ by Phoenix Country Radio, one of Europe’s leading music broadcast stations for Country music in Ireland and in the United States of America.

The Derrygonnelly Country music star is in big demand and she’s headlined gigs across the island, including a recent collaboration with Nathan Carter and Mike Denver in Bundoran.

Some of Ireland’s top Country music performers recently turned out to the Allingham Arms Hotel in Bundoran for a special celebration to honour one of their top and renowned fans.

“It was an honour to be a part of the lineup last night in the Allingham Arms Hotel for the remembrance night of our dear friend Denis Curran,” said McConnell in a Facebook post.

“Amazing to see such a big turnout was great to catch up with all the other artists as well.”

