Fermanagh community to rally in memory of Jonny Gibson

A LOCAL golf club has pledged to financially support a leading heart charity in memory of the late Jonny Gibson, an “inspirational” member of the Fermanagh community, who died earlier this year.

The Fermanagh community was left shocked and saddened following the death of Jonny Gibson, formerly of Derrygiff in Enniskillen, who died suddenly at the South West Acute Hospital.

The father-of-two was a keen sportsman and a long-standing member of the Lough Erne Golf Club.

Club Captain at Lough Erne Golf Club, Roy Cathcart, recently confirmed that they’ve chosen the British Heart Foundation as one of their main charity partners this year, in memory of Mr Gibson.

“Jonny has been such a central part of the club and community for many years and I wanted to honour his memory by choosing charities that he supported,” Mr Cathcart said.

“We’ve already raised a fantastic amount of £2,200 for the BHF [British Heart Foundation] on my Captain’s Day and have plans to hold a number of fundraising events throughout the year.”

Mr Gibson’s wife, Daphne, is current Lady Captain at Lough Erne Golf Club. She said that support from fellow golf members and her friends “keep us going” following her husband’s death.

“It was just so sudden and such a shock and has left me and our two children completely devastated. I miss Jonny every day,” said Ms Gibson.

“He was such a big character and so inspirational to many around him, it has left a huge gap in our lives. The support of family and friends helps keep us going.”

She feels it’s important to support non-profit organisations like the British Heart Foundation.

“It provides some comfort to continue his good work in the community by supporting a charity such as BHF who undertake life-saving research into heart and circulatory conditions,” Ms Gibson said.

Fearghal McKinney, Head of British Heart Foundation, is pleased to have the support of the Lough Erne Golf Club.

“Jonny was a cherished friend and much-loved member of the Enniskillen community,” he said.

“It is an honour to be able to help build a partnership in his name and create a legacy that will help thousands of people here who are affected by heart and circulatory conditions.”

