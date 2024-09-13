Fermanagh band Tully releases new single

A FERMANAGH band has taken another major step in their music career by releasing an exciting new single as they continue to take the local scene by storm.

On Monday evening, ‘Tully’ confirmed that they’ve recorded a song titled, ‘Dying Day’, by Brandi Carlile.

‘Tully’ has risen through the ranks in recent weeks after they received national recognition for their collaboration with local Country music star Nathan Carter on the release of a new single.

The band which consists of members Maria Connolly, Sinead Connolly, Karen Connolly, Danielle Cadden recently starred on Highland Radio where they performed their hit ‘Listen to the Radio’.

“What a response from everyone following our stint on Highland Radio,” posted the band.

“Thanks to everyone for all the messages and the comments and the calls.

“We have some great things in the pipeline.”

It has been a busy time for the band who shared the stage with Sean Magee during one of his sold-out gigs at the Copper Tap in Omagh.

“We had the best time in Omagh on Saturday night supporting the great Sean Magee and on Sunday evening in Charlies Bar for their ‘Summer Fest,” said a spokesperson for the band.

The Fermanagh band have been regular performers at weddings and different events throughout the county, but their new collaboration with Liverpudlian Carter has put them on the map.

“’Tully’ are all great musicians and their harmonies are fantastic. Now that their families are at an independent stage they’re going back performing with full force,” Carter told the ‘Sunday World’.

“They’re recording a new album at the moment and are absolutely buzzing and thrilled to be back having a second shot at life in the world of entertainment.”

Tully’s new single ‘Dying Day’ is out now.

