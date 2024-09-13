Fermanagh actor Adrian Dunbar to feature in top movie

AFTER an “overwhelming response” to his major West End play, Adrian Dunbar’s set to appear on our TV screens later this year in form of a film, when ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ is turned into a movie.

The Enniskillen man has been playing a leading role in ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ which has been running for a massive 15 successive weeks at the Barbican Theatre in London, to the delight of his fans.

Dunbar, who rose to prominence following his role of Superintendent Ted Hastings in BBC One police drama ‘Line of Duty’, has been involved in ‘Kiss Me, Kate’, alongside the talented Stephanie J Block.

Due to the major success on stage, ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ is set to be turned into a much-anticipated film.

“The overwhelming response to ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ has been nothing short of extraordinary,” the play’s producer, Howard Panter, told ‘What’s on Stage’ website.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring this production to an even wider audience through the magic of cinema, ensuring that the joy of this very funny musical masterpiece resonates far beyond the stage.

“We’ll be announcing dates and cinemas later in September – but in the meantime, the Barbican show continues for just over two weeks more.”

The 66-year-old from Enniskillen, speaking to the ‘Daily Mail’, said he was delighted to play his role at the Barbican Theatre in London in ‘Kiss Me, Kate’.

“I’m so delighted to be returning to the stage this summer to my spiritual home at the Barbican [Theatre] where I started my career at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama,” Dunbar said.

The Enniskillen Gaels ambassador has recently hinted for a return of BBC drama ‘Line of Duty’.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition