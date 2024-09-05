Countdown to Ryan’s album launch

COUNTRY music star Derek Ryan said he had “great fun” collaborating with one of Ireland’s top singers on the release of a new single, as the countdown begins towards his next album launch.

The Carlow singer, who lives in Enniskillen, is set to take another major step in his music career later this month when he releases his album titled ‘Long Shot Love’ on Thursday, September 19.

To the delight of his ever-growing fan base, Ryan released his new single ‘The Only Lie I Ever Loved’, which saw him collaborate with the hugely talented and popular Olivia Douglas from Offaly.

“We had great fun collaborating on this song and we hope you enjoy it. Many thanks to the lovely people at The Crolly Distilllery in Donegal for having us and looking after us,” said the 40-year-old.

The Country music world has reacted warmly to Ryan’s new release with his track ranking as ‘Song of the Week’ in the hugely competitive and prestigious charts on the KFM Radio K Country Show.

It has been a busy time for Ryan who dropped ‘In Between The Jigs & The Reels’, a collaboration with the renowned ‘Kilfenora Céilí Band’, with the single set to be included in his new album.

Award-winning singer Ryan also confirmed recently that one of the songs on his ‘Long Shot Love’ album will be in dedication to his late mother, Sally, who passed away in October 2018.

“The song is from the perspective of going back home after some time and someone’s gone. I feel anyone who has lost someone could relate to it,” Ryan told ‘RSVP Country’.

The Fermanagh resident recently confirmed that he’s going to be heading to Scotland next year for a number of sold-out gigs kicking off at the Gaiety Theatre in Ayr on April 2 2025.

Ryan’s going to be performing throughout Scotland in venues in Aberdeen, Inverness, Oban, Langholm and Glenrothes, to the delight of his fans in the UK.