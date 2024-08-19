‘Tully’ ready for Enniskillen gig

ENNISKILLEN is set to be rocking later this month when some of the county’s top music acts showcase their talents as part of a major celebration to honour one of the town’s oldest pubs.

Fermanagh band ‘Tully’, who recently collaborated with Country music star Nathan Carter, has been confirmed as one of the main acts at ‘Charlie’s Bar Summerfest’ event on Sunday, August 25.

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for the event which is being held to honour the Church Street-based pub which is celebrating 80 years in business in Enniskillen.

‘Tully’ has made major strides in the local music scene after it released its new single ‘Listen To The Radio’ with Liverpudlian Country music star, Nathan Carter.

“’Tully’ are all great musicians and their harmonies are fantastic. Now that their families are at an independent stage they’re going back performing with full force,” Carter told the ‘Sunday World’.

“They’re recording a new album at the moment and are absolutely buzzing and thrilled to be back having a second shot at life in the world of entertainment.”

Dromore band ‘The Porter Bellys’, who are fresh off the back of a major tour of Australia, has also been confirmed as one of the main performers at ‘Charlie’s Bar Summerfest’.

Enniskillen singer Ben Kettyles and Country music star, Gavin Gribben, are all set to take centre stage in the town on August 25.

“Join Charlie’s Bar for their biggest event yet as they celebrate 80 years in business,” said a spokesperson for Fermanagh Lakelands.

“This free event will run from 1pm to 1am, serving as a thank you to everyone who has supported their family and business through eight decades.”