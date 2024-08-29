Ryan collabs with Olivia Douglas

FERMANAGH Country music star Derek Ryan has collaborated with one of Ireland’s top up and coming stars on a new single, as excitement builds towards the Carlow man’s new album release.

Ryan, who lives in Enniskillen, recently confirmed to his huge and ever-growing fan base that he’s going to be launching his next album, titled ‘Long Shot Love’, on September 12.

The 40-year-old singer teased fans that one of his new tracks is going to be called ‘The Only Lie I Ever Loved’, which will see him collaborate with rising Country music star Olivia Douglas.

The Offaly artist rose to stardom since 2016 when she appeared as a contestant on TG4 ‘Glór Tíre’ and she since has featured as a mentor on the talent show, releasing numerous tracks and singles.

The Country star recently collaborated with the ‘Kilfenora Céilí Band’, to release a new single ‘In Between The Jigs & The Reels’, which will feature in his upcoming ‘Long Shot Love’ album.

Ryan also confirmed that one of the singles in his new album will be in dedication of his late mother.

“I’ve written a song about my mammy, Sally, who passed away back in 2018,” he told ‘RSVP Country’ in a recent interview at the Lough Erne Resort.

“The song is from the perspective of going back home after some time and someone’s gone. I feel anyone who has lost someone could relate to it.

“I called the song The Flower, we haven’t recorded it yet as I wrote it just a few weeks ago, but we played it live so it’s something that the audience has never heard before,” added Ryan.

Ryan is in big demand and he’s scheduled to perform at the Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney in Kerry on Friday, before heading to the ‘Country Fest’ in Bree on Saturday (August 31).