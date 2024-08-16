Rising star Jack’s set for Kinawley dance

ONE of Ireland’s top Country music stars who has dedicated his success and impressive career to “mentor” Nathan Carter is set to headline a major night of music and entertainment in Kinawley.

Excitement is building in Kinawley and the surrounding areas as rising star singer Jack Keogh is set to headline ‘A Country Night With The Stars’ at the Kinawley Community Centre on Friday, August 23.

The 19-year-old from Wicklow is making major waves on the local music scene and he recently captured the attention of Fermanagh’s Country music star resident Nathan Carter.

“I’m very grateful to Nathan Carter for giving me the chance to open shows for him because it was unbelievable promotion for me,” he told the ‘Sunday World’.

“Nathan was like a mentor to me and gave me lots of advice, telling me things to do and things not to do.”

The 19-year-old has risen through the ranks and his recently released single ‘Dreaming of You’ soared through the charts on Spotify and iTunes, hitting over three million streams.

“It’s great to see my generation now enjoying all the old ballads and coming out in huge numbers to the shows,” added Keogh.

A star-studded lineup has been confirmed for ‘A Country Night With The Stars’ at the Kinawley Community Centre, which will be MC’d by renowned radio presenter and music critic, Sean Wallace.

Derrygonnelly’s singing star Rachel McConnell is set to return to Kinawley, alongside the likes of Tony Kerr, Jordan McPolin, Dana Kaye, Sean Loughrey and Tommy Owens.

The former ‘Glór Tíre’ contestant recently took a major step in her ever-growing and impressive music career by releasing her new song, ‘We’re Gonna Dance’, to the delight of her large fan base.

The Fermanagh singer has recently teased fans that she’s been working on a wide variety of new music and songs.

“I’m delighted to say that my brand-new single ‘Nobody But A Fool’ a track taken from my current album, will be available for request on all radio stations from Monday,” McConnell told the Herald.