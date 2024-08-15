Primark responds to Enniskillen retail park speculation

AFTER much speculation, Primark has not ruled out the possibility of opening in Enniskillen.

This comes after the long-awaited Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park announced on social media that they could soon be open for business.

In a statement posted to the retail parks social media recently, titled “exciting progress update,” a spokesman for the developer’s Elm Grange, which is run by the Curran family from Tyrone, teased the opening date for the first outlets was not far away.

“We’re thrilled to share that Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park is coming together beautifully,” they said.

“Construction is well underway, and soon, you’ll be able to shop at some fantastic new tenants, including The Range, Home Bargains, and EZ Living, with many more surprises on the way.”

Hints of a “surprise” on the way prompted many locals to hopefully speculate Primark may be among the new outlets with locals commenting, “We definitely want Primark” and “Give Fermanagh what they desire as they want you Primark”.

The statement added the public should “stay tuned” for “many more updates as we create a vibrant shopping destination just for you.”

Plans for the development were first unveiled in early 2019 and work got underway in February at the site of the old Unipork factory in Enniskillen and has been progressing at pace ever since.

When asked by the Herald if there is a chance that the discount fashion chain with make it’s way to Enniskillen, a Primark spokesperson said: “We love to hear that people would like to have a Primark store near them.

“As a growing business, we’re always looking for new opportunities for store locations, however we can’t comment on speculation about where we might open next.”

The overall plan for the site includes the retail outlets, that are due to open soon, as well as the leisure side of the development which is set to include a bowling alley and multi-screen cinema, drive-through restaurant, coffee outlets, and a 65-bedroom hotel.

