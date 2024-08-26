Kyle recognised for helping improve safety at workplace

A LOCAL man has been recognised for helping to significantly improve health and safety measures at his workplace.

Kyle Taylor from Lisbellaw was recently recognised at the Saica Health and Safety Awards for a new initiative that he came up with.

Kyle’s initiative was to have an information card put in the back of everyone’s clock in cards.

The information card would help speed up and simplify the process of getting emergency services to the workplace if they were needed.

The idea came about when the company was changing their emergency response procedures on site and as part of this, Kyle came up with the initiative that if they were contacting the emergency services that it would be useful to have all the information you need on the back of your clock in card which you have on you at all times.

On the back of your card, there is the site address, a telephone number for the site, and information on what to say to emergency services, the location, types of services required, types of incidents, extents of emergency, is there any injury or casualty, the access to site, is there any fire wardens or first aiders involved and to stay on the line.

“This will make big improvements to health and safety especially when dealing with an emergency on site, it will bring faster responding time to the emergency services because you have your details you need, having the site location is the biggest thing so we can get the emergency services here as quick as possible,” said Ellen Bailey, Health, Safety and Environmental manager at Saica Flex Enniskillen.

Kyle was the recipient of the special mentions award, this meant that Kyle had the opportunity to travel to Spain where the company’s headquarters are based.

As the winner, he also received €2,500 which he got to donate to one of Saica’s chosen charities, Kyle chose to donate to Save the Children.

“It was good and a nice trip away, I am 29 years working here so it was nice to get an acknowledgement, it was nice to get away and receive something like that,” said Kyle reflecting on his win.

Additionally, on July 9, Saica Flex Enniskillen celebrated 1,000 days without a lost time accident.

To thank every employee for their dedication and commitment to health and safety at work, all staff received an extra day’s holiday as part of this recognition.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007