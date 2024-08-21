Fermanagh singer links with Liverpool’s Robbie Fowler

FERMANAGH singer-songwriter John Garrity said he was “delighted” to team up and collaborate with one of Liverpool Football Club’s all-time best ever players during a special tour of the North.

The Enniskillen man recently joined forces with Robbie Fowler, the Liverpool star who is the eighth all-time goal scorer in the Premier League, as he stopped off up North for a special audience.

A large crowd turned out to Common Market in Belfast and in Coleraine for ‘An Evening with Robbie Fowler’, with the Fermanagh man selected to lead the music entertainment on both nights.

Garrity has again recently teamed up with Cool FM and commercial company Boost NI in a bid to try and encourage local buskers to pursue their career in the music industry.

“We’re looking for two people to become the next busker in Belfast and Derry,” explained the ‘Belfast Busker’, during the launch of the programme last year.

“We’re giving those two people the opportunity to perform on the big stage on the night. If I’d have had this opportunity growing up, I would have grabbed it with both hands.”

Garrity’s career has gone from strength and strength and he recently captured the attention of American singing sensation Brett Young, during his gigs in Belfast.

Before his Belfast concert, the award-winning Brett Young reached out to Fermanagh singer John Garrity and invited him to his concert.

“Would love to have you out to the show tonight (Saturday). Let me know if you can make it and we’ll leave some tickets for you,” the American Country music star posted on social media.

