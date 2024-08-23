Fermanagh RNLI branch aids stricken vessel

Carrybridge RNLI came to the aid of a boat with four people and two dogs on board at the weekend.

A TRAINING session turned into real experience for the crew of Carrybridge RNLI at the weekend, who spotted a boat in difficulty while out doing exercises on the lough.

At around 10.40am on Sunday morning, August 18, the volunteer crew were on the inshore lifeboat, the Douglas, Euan and Kay Richards, and were travelling in the direction of Enniskillen when they spotted a 13 metre boat in very shallow water, at Tamlaght Bay, near Bellanaleck.

Having relayed the information to the Belfast Coastguard, the crew were asked to assess the grounded vessel and those aboard – four people and two dogs.

Visibility was good at the time, with a moderate breeze.

When assessed by the RNLI crew, those aboard were found to be safe and well.

The lifeboat helm spoke with the master of the boat, who said they had called the boat owner who was coming out with a rescue boat and would refloat the casualty vessel.

The RNLI crew decided it was safest to remain with the boat to offer reassurance to those on board until the owner arrived with a rescue vessel.

The lifeboat then escorted both boats out of Tamlaght Bay before continuing on with their training exercises.

The Lough Erne Coastguard Rescue Team were also in attendance for the training.

Speaking afterwards, Carrybridge helm Chris Cathcart urged boaters to be well prepared before setting out on the water.

“Before setting out on your journey please plan your route ahead using the relevant charts for the area and carry out regular checks of your current position whilst you proceed,” said Mr Cathcart.

“Have a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble and have lifejackets for all on board.

If you see someone or something in trouble on the water or are in difficulties yourself the number to dial is: 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.’’

