Fermanagh band confirms date in Dublin

The Tumbling Paddies has said they’re “very excited” to headline what’s expected to be a sold-out concert at one of Dublin and Ireland’s top and best known concert halls.

The Fermanagh band, which has established itself as one of the hottest properties on the local music scene, recently confirmed they’re heading for the Olympia Theatre in Dublin next year.

“We’re delighted and very excited to confirm we’re going to be performing at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin in February next year,” percussionist, John McCann, told the Herald.

“Tickets have just gone on sale and already it’s looking like it could be another sell-out gig in Dublin. We never take it for granted and we’re always very thankful for our support and following.”

It has been a busy time of late for The Tumbling Paddies who recently took another major step in their music career by releasing their latest single, ‘The Single Life’.

Fans of the Fermanagh band have fell in love with the new single, which has soared through the Irish music charts, with almost 50,000 plays on worldwide music streaming service Spotify.

“We’re delighted with the success of the song. It has gone down really well so far and we’re looking forward to producing some new music song,” said The Tumbling Paddies drummer, John McCann.

The Tumbling Paddies was recently selected as one of the main performers at the Irish fans section in Paris for the Olympic Games, where they performed to huge crowds during their time in France.

The six-man band also confirmed a number of other big gigs for at iconic venues, including at The Telegraph Building in Belfast and the Gleneagle INEC Arena a few days before Christimas.

This weekend, The Tumbling Paddies are preparing themselves for a much-anticipated three-day run of sold-out shows and concerts in the UK.

On Friday, The Tumbling Paddies are set to make their debut at the renowned ‘Barrowland Ballroom’ in Glasgow in Scotland, before heading ‘McCafferty’s Harrow’ in London on Saturday.

They’ll conclude their UK tour on Sunday at the hugely popular ‘Páirc Fest’ in Birmingham.

