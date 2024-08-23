Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar returning to ITV

SECOND SERIES… Adrian Dunbar is set to renew his role in ‘Ridley’.

Enniskilen actor Adrian Dunbar is set to make his return to TV screens later this year but he’ll be playing the part of ‘Ridley’ and not in the role of ‘Superintendent Ted Hastings’ in BBC’s ‘Line of Duty’.

There has been increasing calls from local residents for a new series of the BBC police drama to be renewed after some viewers were left puzzled following the season seven ending. While Dunbar recently teased fans that there had been growing speculation that the much-loved ‘Line of Duty’ could be renewed for a new series, he’s going to turn his attention to ITV’s drama ‘Ridley’.

“[Adrian] Dunbar returns as Alex Ridley, a retired detective who can’t stop helping his colleagues,” reported ‘Telly Visions’, on the upcoming series of the ITV drama.

“He’ll check in to the jazz club he’s invested in, and most likely pop up on stage to sing a few old chestnuts, giving Dunbar a chance to remind those watching at home that he’s a multi-talented star.”

The Enniskillen actor is currently involved with a major West End performance, which is attracting huge crowds to the prestigious Barbican Theatre in London.

Dunbar’s playing a starring role in ‘Kiss Me, Kate’ which has ran for a mammoth 15-weeks at the West End London theatre until its final performance on Saturday, September 14.

Speaking ahead of the launch of the trailer for ‘Kiss Me, Kate’, Dunbar said he was looking forward to returning to the theatre stage again.

“I’m so delighted to be returning to the stage this summer to my spiritual home at the Barbican [Theatre] where I started my career at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama,” Dunbar told the Daily Mail.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link… Subscribe to current edition