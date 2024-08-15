Country music star Nathan Carter set for Australia

FERMANAGH Country music star Nathan Carter is set to take another major step in his impressive career when he heads to Australia later this year for what’s expected to be “three very special shows”.

The Liverpool singer, who has set up home in Enniskillen, recently confirmed that he’s going to Down Under for upcoming shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth to the delight of Australian fans.

Carter is scheduled to kick off his tour of Australia at the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne on Thursday, November 28. He’ll also be performing at Enmore Theatre in Sydney and Freo Social in Perth.

“Born in Liverpool and performing since four, Nathan’s love of Irish music led him to move to Ireland where he has established himself as one of the most popular artists in the country,” said Troubadour.

“Nathan Carter returns to Australia for the first time since 2016 for three very special shows.”

The Fermanagh Country music star has been in big demand recently and he took centre stage at the hugely popular ‘Craic by the Creek’ festival which took place at Whitebottom Farm in Stockport.

It has been a busy time for Carter who recently took another major step in his ever-growing music career by releasing his new single, ‘Listen To The Radio’ with local band, ‘Tully’.

“’Tully’ are all great musicians and their harmonies are fantastic. Now that their families are at an independent stage they’re going back performing with full force,” Carter told the ‘Sunday World’.

“They’re recording a new album at the moment and are absolutely buzzing and thrilled to be back having a second shot at life in the world of entertainment.”

The award-winning Liverpudlian, who recently collaborated with Robbie Williams’ producer Guy Chamber, was also confirmed as one of the main performers at the Clonmany Festival in Donegal.

