Anger as yet another play park vandalised in Fermanagh

ENNISKILLEN residents have been left frustrated and bitterly disappointed after a local play park was “extensively damaged due to anti-social behaviour and mindless vandalism”.

After recently undergoing a major redevelopment project, the play park in Drumawill, located in the Rossorry area of Enniskillen, has been temporarily closed after suffering significant vandalism.

“We are disappointed that the Play Park at Drumawill, Enniskillen has been extensively damaged due to anti-social behaviour and mindless vandalism,” said a Council spokesperson.

“The play park will be closed until further notice to allow the damaged equipment to be removed.

“Incidents of vandalism divert important resources which could have been spent to deliver services of benefit to the wider community.”

Enniskillen residents have been left furious following the recently vandalism of the community facility, with local councillor Dermot Browne saying it’s “very disappointing” to see the damage caused to the park.

“[It is] very disappointing to see this play park being damaged in Enniskillen,” said the Enniskillen councillor.

“Now because of the actions of a few selfish vandals, the whole community will lose out on a fantastic resource for the kids in the area.

“A lot of time and rate payers money goes into providing these spaces. If this behaviour continues, then communities will lose them altogether.”

The damage to the play park in Drumawill in Enniskillen comes just weeks after the children’s facility in Tempo, which is undergoing major redevelopment, was closed due to vandalism.

“We are disappointed that it has been further delayed by three incidents of vandalism since the work commenced, most recently this week when the surface was being laid,” the Council said.

“These works are designed to enhance the play opportunities for children and young people in the area and we look forward to being able to open the play park as soon as possible.”

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has recently committed to redeveloping numerous play park in Fermanagh as part of their ‘Play Park Strategy 2020-2030’ which has been ongoing throughout the county.

