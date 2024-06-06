The Tumbling Paddies ready for Belsonic in Belfast

BELFAST BUZZ… The Tumbling Paddies are heading to Ormeau Park this weekend.

WITHIN hours of the tickets going on sale, The Tumbling Paddies have sold out Ormeau Park in Belfast as they prepare to headline one of the biggest music festivals in the North.

On Saturday, the Fermanagh music sensations will kick off the hugely popular and much-anticipated Belsonic Festival with a standout performance at Ormeau Park.

The Tumbling Paddies recently confirmed their schedule for June, which will see them headline concerts and gigs at some of the biggest venues across the island.

Following on from their date in Belfast, the six-man band will head to Kilkenny on Sunday another sold-out show at The Hub Venue.

Later on in June, The Tumbling Paddies will take centre stage in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny at the Donegal Rally. The band is looking forward to their gig on June 21.

We can’t wait until the Donegal Rally,” The Tumbling Paddies drummer, John McCann, told the Herald.

“I’ve been there a few times as a rally spectator and it’s a fabulous event, and one that will definitely attract a great crowd. It’s one to look forward to, that’s for sure.”

The Tumbling Paddies have an action-packed month in store, with what’s expected to be a sold-out concert at The Landmark Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon on June 29.

The Fermanagh band recently teased fans that there could be new music on the way.

Gareth Maguire, the lead singer of the Fermanagh band, was snapped with percussionist John McCann and guitarist Ciarán Owens, with the caption ‘doing something cool in our home studio’.

It’s led fans to believe that The Tumbling Paddies are in the progress of making new music.

The Tumbling Paddies recently released their live album ‘The Journey So Far’ and the track album went down a big hit with their music fan base, on both sides of the border.

Speaking to the Herald prior to the release of their live album, percussionist with The Tumbling Paddies, John McCann, was excited by the production.

“We have been working very hard on this album and we’re looking forward to seeing how it will go down with the fans,” he said.

“We feel very lucky that everywhere we go and everywhere we play, we’re greeted by so many fans and we’re very thankful always for the support that we receive.”

